Police look for man who robbed Citizens Bank in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Eastlake police are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank in Eastlake on Saturday.

According to police, a man walked into the Citizens Federal Bank branch on Vine Street and passed a note to a bank teller, along with a plastic bag demanding money. He did not show a weapon. After getting an undetermined amount of money, he fled the bank on foot and police say he possibly entered a vehicle parked at an apartment complex, before fleeing the area.  

The man is described as white, standing at 5'7" with a medium build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and greyish colored pants. Eastlake police are currently investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 440-951-1400. 

