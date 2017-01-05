Man accused in fatal shooting at Bedford bar turns himself in to police

BEDFORD, Ohio - A man wanted in connection with a fatal bar shooting in Bedford turned himself into police early Thursday morning.

John Word, 35, of Cleveland, turned himself in at 12:30 a.m. and less than 24 hours after police issued a murder warrant in connection with the New Year's Day slaying of Trevis Stephens.

Word was identified as the shooter, police said.

The incident occurred at the Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grill on Northfield Road near closing time after security had thrown Word out of.

Word went to his car, retrieved a gun and returned and began shooting at the bar.

Stephens, 33, was fatally wounded as he sat inside the bar. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Stephens and Word had no previous interaction with each other.

Police arrested Claire Murray Wednesday. Murray, 35, was seen in surveillance video with Word at the time of the incident, and served as the getaway driver, police said.