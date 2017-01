BRATENAHL, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating an item that has been recovered that might be from a plane that went missing Thursday night carrying six people.

According to Cleveland police, a bag washed ashore Sunday afternoon near the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl, Ohio.

The Cessna Citation 525 went missing Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard received a report around 11:30 p.m. from air traffic control at Burke Lakefront Airport saying that they had lost connection with the plane.

John T. Fleming, CEO at Superior Beverage Group in Columbus, was flying the plane. The plane was also registered to Fleming, who is a Dublin resident. Aboard the flight with Fleming was his wife, Suzanne, his two teenage sons, a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter, as passengers.

Rescue and recovery efforts began Sunday after being delayed by weather and water conditions on Lake Erie. The Mayor's office issued a statement Sunday that said Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Police are continuing search and recovery efforts that include five boats as well as the Cleveland Division of Police helicopter.