GATES MILLS, Ohio - Police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Gates Mills on January 6.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Shaun Corrigan of Solon, Ohio on Monday after officers received a call of a suspicious male fitting the sketch of the suspect from the home invasion in a backyard on Gates Mills Boulevard. The responding officer engaged the man, and he fled from police on foot. He was apprehended in Mayfield Heights.

According to police, the victim told officers the suspect tied her up and then ransacked her home. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

Corrigan is currently being held in the Geauga County Safety Center on aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges.