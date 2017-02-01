Police: 5-year-old boy was shot inside of Cleveland home where guns, drugs, were found

CLEVELAND - The 5-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Monday night was injured inside of a house, according to a Cleveland police report.

Officers were called at 7:24 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of West 93rd Street for a report of a boy shot.

The mother of the boy met officers and said she heard a gunshot in the living room while she was in an upstairs bathroom.

The child was found in lying on the floor with a gunshot wound just above his right ankle with a towel wrapped around it, the police report said.

The injury was consistent with a close range gunshot.

Emergency crews took the boy to a local hospital. He was listed in serious condition Monday.

RELATED: Five-year-old boy shot in the leg on west side

During the investigation, the boy's mother initially told officers he was shot outside. She later became evasive with officers as they asked questions regarding the shooting and those who were inside the home.

Police later obtained a search warrant. They found two small baggies of marijuana, a digital scale with cocaine and weed residue. An AR-15 assault rifle, a shotgun, a folding stock rifle and two handguns were also found. Ammunition and several gun magazines and were found.

A bullet hole was found in the kitchen ceiling and in the sink. Fragments were also found under the sink cabinet as well.

Officers also smelled gun powder and found blood on the ground and a bed sheet as they walked throughout the home. Shell casings were found on the right side of a couch.