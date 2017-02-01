Police: 5-year-old boy was shot inside of Cleveland home where guns, drugs, were found

During the investigation, the boy's mother initially told officers he was shot outside. She later became evasive with officers as they asked questions regarding the shooting and those who were inside the home.
Police later obtained a search warrant. They found two small baggies of marijuana, a digital scale with cocaine and weed residue. An AR-15 assault rifle, a shotgun, a folding stock rifle and two handguns were also found. Ammunition and several gun magazines and were found.
A bullet hole was found in the kitchen ceiling and in the sink. Fragments were also found under the sink cabinet as well.
Officers also smelled gun powder and found blood on the ground and a bed sheet as they walked throughout the home. Shell casings were found on the right side of a couch.