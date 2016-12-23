Police: 2-year-old, son of Cleveland police officer, fatally shot himself with dad's service gun

CLEVELAND - The 2-year-old who fatally wounded himself is the son of a Cleveland police officer.

Police spokeswoman, Jennifer Ciaccia, did not name the officer but said he is a 23-year veteran of the police force and is 54 years old.

Officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Library Avenue for a child shot, Ciaccia said in a news release.

The child was taken to Metro Hospital for surgery, where he later died.

The preliminary information indicates that the child obtained the weapon and shot himself.

It is unclear how the child got hold of the weapon or what type of gun it was.

There are currently no service weapon storage guidelines or rules within the Cleveland police department policy or manual.

Police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton said officers follow state law when it comes to securing their weapons in ensuring service weapons don't fall into the wrong hands.

According to the Division of Police Manual or Rules, section 5.13 states that "Officers shall use or handle their firearms only in a safe, proper, and authorized manner."