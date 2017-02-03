Parma police officer indicted for identity fraud

Mostly clear
HI: 30°
LO: 17°
HI: 37°
LO: 27°
HI: 39°
Parma police officer Michael Yonek (right) receives an award.
PARMA, Ohio - A Parma police officer was indicted on fraud and obstruction charges Thursday.
Michael Yonek, 42, was indicted on identity fraud for and obstructing justice, according to a Cuyahoga County indictment.
The incident occurred at the Jackson Casino, a source told News 5.
Yonek has been placed on unpaid administrative leave until criminal proceedings are concluded, Parma Police Department Capt. Kevin Riley said in an email.
He has been a part of the department since 1997 and was assigned to the patrol division, Capt. Kevin Riley said in an email.