Parma police officer indicted for identity fraud

News 5 Staff
3:08 PM, Feb 3, 2017
3:17 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Parma police officer Michael Yonek (right) receives an award. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARMA, Ohio - A Parma police officer was indicted on fraud and obstruction charges Thursday.

Michael Yonek, 42, was indicted on identity fraud for and obstructing justice, according to a Cuyahoga County indictment. 

The incident occurred at the Jackson Casino, a source told News 5.

Yonek has been placed on unpaid administrative leave until criminal proceedings are concluded, Parma Police Department Capt. Kevin Riley said in an email. 

He has been a part of the department since 1997 and was assigned to the patrol division, Capt. Kevin Riley said in an email. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top