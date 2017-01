One dead in early morning fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - One man was killed in an early Tuesday morning fire in Cleveland.

The fire began about 1:45 a.m. on the third floor of a multifamily home on W. 98th Street.

Eight people and four dogs were inside the bottom two floors of the home.

Jerry Carpenter, who live son the first floor of the home, said he tried to save the man who was trapped on the third floor of the home. But the smoke made it too hard to breathe.

Carpenter said the man who died was in his 30s and had lived at the home for about seven years.

The man has not been identified by officials.

Firefighters left the scene about 3:30 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping the others find hotel rooms.