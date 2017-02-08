One dead, four others injured in East Cleveland bar shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - One man is dead and four others were injured in a shooting at an East Cleveland bar early Wednesday morning.

The four men drove themselves to Euclid Hospital where they were taken to Metro Hospital following the shooting at Club Dew Drop Inn, according to a police news release.

Three of the men are in critical condition. The names of the men not known.

The bar is located at 16381 Euclid Avenue.

News 5 will update this story as information becomes available.