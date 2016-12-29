New records released on Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy charged with OVI after three priors

CLEVELAND - Newly released documents on a Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy who has repeatedly driven drunk indicate he has been allowed to keep a valid driver's license with the exception of six months of suspension.

Deputy David Miller has three convictions for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (OVI) in the last 28 years. On Tuesday, North Olmsted police charged the 49-year-old with OVI after detectives say he hit another car on Gessner Road Christmas Eve. There were no injuries.

A spokeswoman for Cuyahoga County said Miller was hired in 1993 as a corrections officer. In 1997, he became a sheriff's deputy. In 2010, he moved from a desk job to transporting prisoners.

His OVI convictions include two out of Elyria from 1988 and 2007. He was also convicted of OVI in Westlake in 1994.

In 2013, Miller was found guilty of failure to control a vehicle and driving on sidewalks/street lawns/curbs in Westlake.

Records from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles show Miller got his license suspended for two weeks for refusing a breathalyzer test after his 1994 arrest. But the court did not impose any additional driving restrictions for the conviction.

Miller's disciplinary file from the county shows he received a written reprimand for the incident.

After his 2007 arrest and conviction, the court suspended his license for six months. The sheriff's department suspended him for 30 days without pay.

On Tuesday, Miller pled not guilty to the latest charges brought against him at his arraignment. The Cuyahoga County's Sheriff's Department has not granted News 5's repeated requests for an interview.