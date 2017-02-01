Nestle USA brings 300 technical jobs to Solon

SOLON, Ohio - Nestle USA will move its technical and production organization and supply chain teams to join the Nestle prepared foods, pizza, baking and professional businesses in Solon.

"It will bring 300 jobs to the Solon campus. Employees will be given the choice to relocate. If they choose not to make the move, Nestlé will provide severance and outplacement services," said Roz O' Hearn, Corporate Brand and Affairs Director.

With a 60-acre Solon campus, it serves as home to a number of Nestle businesses and provides over 2,000 people with employment.

The Harper Building, opened in 1969, is undergoing renovation to meet the standards and needs of the functional groups coming to the Solon location.

"The moves announced today are designed to allow us to work even smarter, fueling growth for our bright future, and we’re pleased to continue that growth and investment here in Ohio and in Solon, where both Governor John Kasich and Mayor Susan Drucker have welcomed our efforts," said Nestle USA Chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood said.

This move comes after Nestle announced it will transition its corporate headquarters from Glendale, California to Arlington County, Virginia. The company wants the teams closer to Nestle USA factories, 75 percent which are located in the eastern half of the U.S.