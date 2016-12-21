Neighborhoods working together to stop package pirates

CLEVELAND -

It’s a corner grocery and deli now turned pseudo-post office. Neighbors in Ohio City are having their packages dropped off at a grocery store near West 38th and Lorain Avenue in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing deliveries off the front porch.

"UPS actually came to us and asked us,” The Grocery OHC general manager Jackie Sanfilippo said. "'Thank you so much I've gotten my stuff stolen!' We've heard that a lot of times, so I'm hoping that that has helped stop that.”

More communities are turning to local businesses for this kind of arrangement.

Surveillance video News 5 has broadcast has shown thief after thief swiping gifts right off the porch in communities across Northeast Ohio. Now they have more chances.

Thanks to online shopping, The National Retail Federation said non-store sales are up 15 percent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has it’s own program to reduce crime called “Package Intercept.” USPS allows customers to change the location of the delivery even during transit.