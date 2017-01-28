NBA champion Ron Harper does things Mikey's Way

CLEVELAND - Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper won three titles in Chicago with Michael Jordan. But he hasn’t forgotten about Cleveland, the city that gave him his first job in the NBA.

In the midst of recovering from knee replacement surgery, Harper joined force with Les Friedman, who runs the non-profit, Mikey’s Way.

“My son Mikey was diagnosed with cancer at 15 and he was offered a wish from the Make-A-Wish foundation,” Friedman recalled. “He thought about it for a little bit and what he wanted to do is start his own foundation.

Mikey started Mikey’s Way in 2005, giving electronics to children battling illnesses, so they can always be connected to the world outside of the hospital.

“In the treatment, he realized how detached, boring and alone he was,” Friedman said.

Harper never met Mikey who passed away in 2008, but he decided to help his father keep his memory alive. Harper joined Les at the oncology and hematology floor at Rainbows and Babies Children’s Hospital, as they handed out electronics to children battling illnesses.

“It touches your soul. It really does,” Harper explained.

Makayla Claflin was among the patients who received a gift through the Mikey’s Way foundation. She chose a brand new laptop.

“I was so excited because I have been wanting one,” Makayla explained. “I was homeschooled this year and our computer at home was so slow, so I am going to use it for school and to play games on it.”