PARMA, Ohio - Between Sunday's attack and the new immigration bans in place, many in the Muslim community are worried about their safety, so much so security was stepped up at some places of worship in the U.S. Monday.

It's a situation where men are standing as lookouts for danger, instead of kneeling to pray. Everyone is aware of trouble and they say it has nothing to do with them.

Instead, they say stronger security is only a pretext for supremacy.

America has been home to Shehadeh Abdlkarim since 1980.

"The whole atmosphere in the country is more of bigotry, racism, Islamophobia, religious intolerance," Abdlkarim said.

Prayer inside the mosque in Parma was cut short, for fear of it.

Abdlkarim said President Trump's temporary ban on seven majority Muslim countries has encouraged a darker brand of hate.

"You've vetted them already, you've checked them out, you validated their need to be here."

Ironically, given the restrictions, he doesn't feel safe.

"It's more of a white supremacist attitude that this is our country, and you don't belong here, and we're going to get rid of you one way or another. we're going to put up walls and we're going to stop you from travel."

And although the letters haven't stopped, hate mail gives way to encouragement and words from across the country. The letters are from different faiths but written in the universal language of love.