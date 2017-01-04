Maple Heights man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at New Year's Eve party

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Maple Heights police are currently looking for a man they say shot and killed a man on New Year's Eve during a house party.

Police responded to Morgan Street around 1:52 a.m. early Sunday morning and found a man in the basement who had been shot in the head. The 31-year-old black male was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police say there was a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical fight at a New Year's Eve party at the home. During the fight, a person pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the head. A man, 47-year-old Charles Hundley of Maple Heights was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Murder.

Hundley was arraigned in court on Tuesday morning, and his bond is currently set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or by email.