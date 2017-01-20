Man wanted in alleged abduction case turns himself into Cleveland police

CLEVELAND - A man wanted in the abduction of a woman earlier this week in Cleveland has turned himself into police.

Roscoe Hillard turned himself into Cleveland police after surveillance video captured him aggressively grabbing and dragging a female into a vehicle and driving off Jan. 12.

It is unclear if Hillard has been charged in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for Hillard Wednesday.

The video was captured at a convenience store at 3608 Woodland Avenue.

Police released the video in an effort to find the woman who was allegedly abducted. The woman, who was not named, called the police regarding the investigation. She was found to be OK. Her and Hillard have children together.

The case remains under investigation.

