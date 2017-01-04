Man in South Euclid Amber Alert hoax sentenced to jail time

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - A man who was charged in connection to a fake Amber Alert case was sentenced to jail time Tuesday.

South Euclid police issued an Amber Alert on December 23 for a missing 7-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from a Wal-Mart. The alert was canceled a short time later after police said they believe it was a hoax.

The man who initially reported his daughter had been taken, 23-year-old Ethan Patterson of Lakewood lwas charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and on Tuesday was ordered to serve 171 days in jail.