GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - A 30-year-old man is in police custody after SWAT responded to a home in Garfield Heights Saturday morning for a hostage situation.



The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly assaulted his 28-year-old girlfriend Friday night but was gone by the time officers arrived.



The victim told authorities he returned home around 9 a.m. this morning with a gun.

SWAT was called when the man refused to surrender to police. He was apprehended around 10:30 a.m. this morning, police said. The female wasn't harmed.

The suspect's name will be released when charges are filed.