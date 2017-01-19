Man holds intruder at gunpoint outside his home until police arrive

CLEVELAND - Some quick thinking led to a homeowner holding an intruder at gunpoint outside his East 99th Street Cleveland home until police arrived.

He hasn’t lived there in months, but Alex Obolenskyy keeps some supplies in his old home on East 99th Street. When he arrived Tuesday afternoon to get them, “I came over here, and I opened the door and I opened this door and then as I was opening the other door, I already had my gun and then I like kicked it open and I saw him standing in the living room,” he said.

An intruder was standing in the middle of his home.

Obolenskyy had his pistol drawn when he ordered the intruder, a 14-year-old boy according to Cleveland Police, out of his home and onto the ground outside.

“He was really worried, he didn’t want to come out at first cause he thought I was going to shoot him, so I had to tell him a couple times that I was not going to shoot him and I was really happy that it didn’t have to be like that,” said Obolenskyy.

Obolenskyy said the teen was trying to strip copper wiring from his home. This wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened, Obolenskyy said he’s had issues with people breaking into his home in the past, estimating $5,000 worth of material has been stolen.

“The first thought I had when this all happened was for this to not happen again so that nobody would lose their life over the whatever couple dollars that are in there,” he said.

The teen was arrested by police. Obolenskyy said did not want to press any charges.