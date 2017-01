CLEVEALND - A man was shot and killed Monday night.

Police were called to at 9:14 p.m. to E. 89Th Street and Buckeye for a male with a gunshot wound to the back, according to a Cleveland police news release.

Officers were told the man was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He later died.

The man was identified as 32-year-old William Henderson of Cleveland.

Details about the shooting were limited.