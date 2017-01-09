Man charged with sexual assaulting three women in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A man charged in connection with the rape of three women is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Adrian Avery is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint, pistol-whipping her and raping her behind a dumpster on Christmas Day in the 2800 block of E. 116th Street.

Avery, 20, is linked to three violent rapes, in which two of the women were pistol whipped, according to court records. One of the women is her 60s. The women were taking to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

He was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $500,000

Avery is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m.