Man caught stealing items from driveways, unlocked garages in Shaker Heights

News 5 Staff
10:54 PM, Jan 18, 2017
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Shaker Heights police are issuing a warning to residents to lock up their property after a man was caught walking through the neighborhood and stealing from unlocked garages and driveways. 

According to police, a man walked through yards and stole items from unlocked cars and garages. Authorities are now asking residents to lock up, light up and look out. 

Police say locking a door, leaving outside lights on and looking outside when noises are heard will greatly help to prevent crime. 

Anyone with information about the man in the photograph above is asked to call police at 216-491-1234. 

