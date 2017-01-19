Luke Bryan to perform at Progressive Field in July

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Another concert is hitting Cleveland this summer.

Country music star Luke Bryan will perform July 15 at Progressive Field, according to a Blossom Music Center news release.

Bryan, 40, is a part of several acts scheduled to perform on the 2017 Country Megaticket at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls Facebook post.

Bryan will be the only entertainer to perform at Progressive Field.

Summer concert plans kicked off late last year as venues, sports teams and concert halls announced musical lineups.

Bryan is one of two acts to perform in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Indians announced Rock star Billy Joel will perform July 14 at the team's home field.

Tickets for the Bryan concert and the entire County Megaticket lineup here.