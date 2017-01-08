Lorain County woman in Ft. Lauderdale details chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -

Moments after Hanna Dupee of Wellington landed in Ft. Lauderdale Friday for a weekend getaway, she found herself cowering in fear in a Terminal 2 bathroom near baggage claim.

“Super chaotic, screaming, ‘They’re coming! They’re here! Take cover!' You know, just panic. Major panic,” Dupee told News 5.

Her flight landed moments after that shooting that killed five and injured six, and she says her Spirit Airlines crew allowed passengers to get off the plane. That was just before panic set in over fears of a second shooter, that were later debunked.

“People who work in baggage claim, like freaking out more than the passengers were,” she said.

Meanwhile, the first flight into Cleveland since that shooting arrived Saturday night. Spirit Flight 440 was severely delayed and included a handful of passengers who were in the terminal during Friday’s shooting and were forced to take cover. Those passengers were too shaken up to speak with News 5.

Several other passengers said they waited in security lines that were several hours long, but Jenny Hankinson said few seemed to mind.

“We actually were there at 8:30 in the morning and did not get through the line until after 3:00,” she said. “It was a very different travel day today. You could tell it was — everyone was very patient, very quiet.”

“You never know,” Livia Fry said, "I mean, anywhere anytime, could be anyone and so we were just grateful.”