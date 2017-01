CLEVELAND - Snowfall, frigid temperatures, and a wintry mix have forced hundreds of school closings, dozens of weather alerts and accidents on roads and state highways.

Live weather and traffic blog

9 a.m. Mentor police: I-90 WB closed as crews upright the semi-truck involved in earlier accident. Traffic is being diverted off at SR-615. Should reopen within the hour.

7 a.m. -10 a.m. Expect for roads to have pockets of freezing rain and sleet. Be cautious of slick spots. Plan ahead and go slow.

7:13 a.m. Lucas County issued a level one snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with ice and drifting snow.

5:36 a.m. Interstate 90 westbound at State Route 306 was closed due to a semi-truck overturn rollover in Mentor. The highway reopened at 8:08 a.m.

Ok scene of that crash on 90 WB at SR 306. looks like one semi overturned in the road, two others in the median. pic.twitter.com/jf3z1F0W8B — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) January 10, 2017

Hourly forecast planner for the rest of today. It'll be windy with off/on rain. Above average temps at least. pic.twitter.com/x224m51rqu — JD Rudd (@jdrudd) January 10, 2017

There is a big difference between sleet and freezing rain. You can *hear* sleet as it hits. pic.twitter.com/G9ir4zCklF — JD Rudd (@jdrudd) January 10, 2017

Follow live traffic updates here.

Weather alerts are in place for the following counties until Wednesday:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Caroll

Columbiana

Coshocton

Crawford

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Guernsey

Hancock

Harrison

Holmes

Huron

Jefferson

Knox

Lake

Lorain

Lucas

Mahoning

Marion

Medina

Morrow

Muskingum

Ottawa

Portage

Richland

Sandusky

Seneca

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Tuscarawas

Wayne

Wood

Wyandot

List of Northeast Ohio school closings

View the full list of more than 300 schools closings here.

Interstate 77

Roads were covered with snow early Tuesday morning.