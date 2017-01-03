Letter from Rice family attorney criticizes Cleveland police chief over investigation of officer

CLEVELAND - The attorney of Tamar Rice's mother, Samaria, sent a letter to the Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams Tuesday for failing to discipline the officers in the shooting death of the young teenager.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed November 22, 2014, by officer Timothy Loehmann moments after he and officer Frank Garmback arrived at the Cudell Recreation Center.

The city of Cleveland and Rice's family agreed to a $6 million settlement last year.

A grand jury refused to file any criminal charges against Loehmann and Garmback in December 2015. The officers were under an administrative investigation following the grand jury announcement.

Tamir's death was among those that fueled the national Black Lives Matter movement, along with those of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Eric Garner in New York City.

Cleveland police declined to comment on the letter.

In the letter, Samaria's attorney, Subodh Chandra, says the Williams have failed to announce the results of the administrative investigation.

"The Rice family has waited over two years too long for you and the City to announce your decision," the letter said. "In the meantime, both officers continue to enjoy taxpayer-funded salaries after killing a child while flouting standard police policies and procedures. To the family, it looks like the objective is to increase the chance that the community will forget the need for accountability and answers."