Large group of cats dumped in Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND -

Neighbors said a growing number of indoor house cats are appearing in the South Collinwood neighborhood, many appearing to be former pets that are found starving on the streets.

South Collinwood resident Christine Clay said she discovered a kitten at the bottom of a trash can just a few days before Christmas.

The kitten is part of a group of nine starving cats that have shown up on her street in recent weeks. They all appear to be well-groomed, formerly indoor cats that are unable to fend for themselves on the streets.

“It’s like somebody had just taken them on their street, opened the car and shoved them out,” Clay told News 5.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League told News 5 they are aware of a cat dumping problem across the city. It is illegal but very difficult to prosecute because the act is rarely witnessed.

Brian Licht, Director of the Euclid Beach Cat Project told News 5 that the dumping problem has grown worse since the recession.

He said former pets have the hardest time on the street.

“They’re dependent on people for food and shelter and then all of the sudden they’re on the streets and they don’t know how to fend for themselves,” Licht said.

Licht’s non-profit is an all volunteer group that assists in creating a better quality of life for cats in the Euclid Beach, North, South Collinwood areas. The group also tries to find homes for displaced, stray and abandoned cats in the Cleveland area.

Both Clay and Licht said every little bit helps in trying to combat the problem. Donations of any size are extremely helping in housing, spaying and neutering the cats.