Lakewood man, 23, charged in South Euclid Amber Alert hoax

News 5 Staff
4:37 PM, Dec 26, 2016
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - A Lakewood man is charged with making false alarms in connection with a fake abduction that prompted an Amber Alert in South Euclid over the weekend.

South Euclid police issued the  Amber Alert on Dec. 23 after a man called police from the Wal-Mart on Warrenville Center Road, saying his 7-year-old daughter had been taken. 

The Amber Alert was canceled a short time later when police said they believed the story was a hoax.

Now authorities are saying 23-year-old Ethan Patterson doesn't actually have a daughter. 

He is charged with making false alarms and obstructing official business. 

 

