Lakewood man, 23, charged in South Euclid Amber Alert hoax

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - A Lakewood man is charged with making false alarms in connection with a fake abduction that prompted an Amber Alert in South Euclid over the weekend.

South Euclid police issued the Amber Alert on Dec. 23 after a man called police from the Wal-Mart on Warrenville Center Road, saying his 7-year-old daughter had been taken.

The Amber Alert was canceled a short time later when police said they believed the story was a hoax.

Now authorities are saying 23-year-old Ethan Patterson doesn't actually have a daughter.

He is charged with making false alarms and obstructing official business.