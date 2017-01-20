Lake County neighbors debate how to control feral cats

MENTOR, Ohio -

It’s a debate brewing in Lake County on how to take care of a feral cat problem.

City councilors in both Kirtland and Mentor have proposed legislation to ban feeding of stray cats. That’s after some neighbors complained about the cats invading some neighborhoods and possibly spreading disease to other pets.

But some animal lovers said there’s a better way to control them.

“Spay, neuter and release cats and that has proven to be successful in terms of reducing cat populations,” Ron Traub said.

Proponents of the so-called Trap, Neuter and Release idea, or TNR, spoke in favor of it at a recent Mentor city meeting. City councilors in Both Mentor and Kirkland could make a decision next month.