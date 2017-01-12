Judge refuses to dismiss terrorism charges against Ohio man

CLEVELAND - A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former Ohio hospital worker who the FBI says threatened U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State.

Judge Dan Polster denied a motion to dismiss 15 terrorism-related charges against 26-year-old Terrence McNeil on Wednesday in Cleveland federal court.

Defense attorneys had argued that the indictment against McNeil is not based on facts.

FBI officials say McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 that contained the names and addresses of military personnel. The Akron man then allegedly urged supporters of the Islamic State to behead the people mentioned in the file.

Court filings indicate that McNeil intends to waive his right to a jury trial and have his case decided by Polster.