SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Hundreds of students in the Shaker Heights City School District spent a day off from school at school.

600 students and volunteers took part in the first ever district-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The students and their parents from all district schools participated in one of three grade based service projects including knotting blankets and assembling hygiene kits for the homeless.

"He was all about service to the community. I think it is important for our kids to learn by doing those actions," said Emily Grimes who has children in the district.

Last year, the service day was just for high school students. It was such a success that organizers expanded the service project to all students. The project doubled in size from last year.

"I think it is important for children of any age to give back," said Mom Kandis Williams whose son took part in the project.

"It's nice to do something for other people," said 6th grader William Cronin.