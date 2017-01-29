Hundreds plan to protest Trump's immigration ban at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Cloudy
Protesters outside Terminal 5 of O'Hare International Airport demand that travelers detained inside due to President Trump's order to ban people from seven predominantly Muslim countries are released on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto)
CLEVELAND - As thousand of people across the country turn out at local airports to protest President Donald Trump's ban on immigration by citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, people in Cleveland are organizing their own rally.
This Facebook event, Emergency Cleveland Rally for Immigrants, Muslims, & Sanct Cities, was created Saturday evening.
As of Sunday morning, more than 1,200 people have expressed interest in the event and more than 300 have said they will attend.
The rally is scheduled to start at Hopkins at 2 p.m.