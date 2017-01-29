Hundreds plan to protest Trump's immigration ban at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND - As thousand of people across the country turn out at local airports to protest President Donald Trump's ban on immigration by citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, people in Cleveland are organizing their own rally.

This Facebook event, Emergency Cleveland Rally for Immigrants, Muslims, & Sanct Cities, was created Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning, more than 1,200 people have expressed interest in the event and more than 300 have said they will attend.

The rally is scheduled to start at Hopkins at 2 p.m.