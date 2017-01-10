CLEVELAND - Cleveland officials confirmed Tuesday the remains found last week in the front seat of a missing plane in Lake Erie belongs to a human being. More than 170 pieces of debris belonging to the plane have been found during weekslong recovery efforts.

The remains appear to belong to a man, according to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials were able to identify the remains through DNA. It is unclear who the remains belong too.

John T. Fleming, CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, was piloting the plane. His wife, Suzanne, and their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and neighbors Megan and Brian Casey, were also aboard the aircraft.

So far more than 170 pieces of debris including pieces of the aircraft, clothing, have been recovered @WEWS — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) January 10, 2017

Memorial services for all six passengers were held over the weekend.

During a Tuesday press conference, Burke Lakefront Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur said the area where crews are searching is about the size of a football field. There are locations within the area where divers are concentrating their efforts, he said.

Divers were able to find a portion of the fuselage, personal clothing, a front wheel, several seats and an engine during their search Monday, Bahhur said during a press conference.

The fuselage was the largest piece found at 20-feet-long, he said. The debris was being held at the airport.

Diver shows equipment, suit, necessary to dive to the bottom of Lake Erie in frigid water temps @WEWS pic.twitter.com/OfNCtG52Fd — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) January 10, 2017

Friday was the first day crews progressed on their search for the missing Cessna 525 aircraft when they found the cockpit voice recorder and a large portion of the plane's tail. Their success in recovering bits and pieces of the plane continued Monday as bad weather forced crews ashore Tuesday.

Crews are expected to start searching again Wednesday. Bahhur said it will take one to three days to scour the lake for the remainder of the plane.

Bahhur said it appears the plane broke apart as it the water shortly after take off.

The plane's debris was thought to be about 50 feet deep in the lake, officials have said.