Family escapes house fire in North Olmsted early Thursday

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - A family was able to escape their burning home on Elm Road in North Olmsted thanks to some alert neighbors a passing driver and police.

The fire broke out just after 2:45 a.m. in the front of the home and quickly consumed the entire front porch area.

North Olmsted police told News 5 that they helped and man in a wheelchair in the rear of the home get down a couple of steps and to safety by carrying him.

The homeowner told News 5 they were awakened by their alarm and a loud boom.

Other neighbors told News 5 they were alerted to the fire by the sound of a car horn by a driver that spotted the fire. One neighbor said that the driver helped to wake people up to call 911 and made sure everyone was out safe before driving off. The neighbor said that person left the area before anyone could say thank you and she hoped that they could figure out who they were.

The fire was under control by 4 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.