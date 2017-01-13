Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Beachwood

8:37 AM, Jan 13, 2017

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Firefighters in Beachwood battled a house fire on East Baintree Road just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to Beachwood fire officials, everyone inside the home was able to escape the flames as they tore through the home.

The damage was significant to a large portion of the home and required firefighters from surrounding cities to help bring the flames under control.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

