Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Beachwood

House fire in Beachwood overnight injures firefighter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Firefighters in Beachwood battled a house fire on East Baintree Road just after 2 a.m. Friday.
According to Beachwood fire officials, everyone inside the home was able to escape the flames as they tore through the home.
The damage was significant to a large portion of the home and required firefighters from surrounding cities to help bring the flames under control.
One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.