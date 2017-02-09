Help FBI find missing people and fugitives through new app

CLEVELAND - The FBI rolled out a new app on Monday that puts fugitives and missing people at your fingertips. The public can now help the FBI locate individuals through the new FBI Wanted App.

"It's the citizens who really give us the tips that we need," said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson. The app is free to download onto your smartphone or device. "Look through the app to see if we're looking for a fugitive, missing person, a suspect in a crime. You can search by location or names. There is also a button to submit a tip," added Anderson.

The FBI has a Facebook and Twitter page as well to help get information to and from the public.

Many local police departments also use social media including Willoughby Police. They were among the first departments, in Lake County, in 2011 to start a department Facebook page and Twitter account and it has paid off. "Hundreds of times since we started using Facebook and Twitter we've been able to solve crimes with everybody's help," said Willoughby Police Det. Lt. James Schultz.