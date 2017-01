CLEVELAND - A Cleveland animal hospital and pet rescue group asked for help Thursday with a severely underweight dog they just brought in.



Dr. Megan Culler, with West Park Animal Hospital, told News 5 the dog's name is Malachi and at just 19 pounds, he weighs less than half what he should.



"He should be a 40 or 45-pound dog," Dr. Culler said.



The one-year-old pit mix was brought in as a stray to West Park Animal Hospital and Dr. Culler said it was just in time.



"He would have died. Died of starvation. He wouldn't be here getting the treatment he needs. He wouldn't have made it," she said.



The folks at the animal hospital have very high hopes that a few months of care, several small meals a day, and a whole lot of TLC will do Malachi a world of good.



And into the loving foster home, he deserves.



"As he gets his strength about him, that's the plan, to a foster home and someone who will love him," Dr. Culler said.



For information on how to help Malachi through donations, head to the Mutts in a Rutt rescue page here.