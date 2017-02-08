Happy Pizza employees threw two-liter pop bottles at robbers

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are looking for two people who managed to rob a local pizza restaurant as employees threw bottles at them Saturday.

Two people walked into the Happy Pizza located at 7412 Detroit Avenue with two handguns and pointed them at customers and employees, according to Second District police Facebook post.

The employees began throwing two-liter pop bottles at the people, who ran away from the restaurant.

The people drove away in a silver four-door car. The vehicle may be a Buick.

Anyone with information should call the police at (216) 623-5218.