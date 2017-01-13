Gun salute to be held Saturday to honor six in crashed Lake Erie plane

CLEVELAND - A gun salute will be given to honor the six passengers who were aboard an aircraft that crashed into Lake Erie last month.

Six shots will be fired from the USS Cod to remember John Fleming, a CEO for a Columbus-based beer company, his wife, Suzanne, their two sons Jack and Andrew, and neighbors Megan and Brian Casey, according to a recovery update by city officials.

Fleming was flying the Cessna 525 Citation when it crashed into Lake Erie moments after takeoff Dec. 29, 2016 about 11:30 p.m. from Burke Lakefront Airport.

On Thursday, Cleveland authorities said they recovered additional human remains and debris belonging to the missing aircraft.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed who the identities of the human remains or the number of individuals the findings may belong to, according to a recovery update by city officials.

Review and DNA testing will be needed to identify the remains.

Crews were back in the water briefly Friday morning until the water became unsafe for divers, the update said. Authorities began searching at 7:30 a.m. and quickly stopped the search at 8 a.m.

During Thursday's search, a right wing, a larger portion of the fuselage and smaller pieces of debris were found. About 270 pieces of debris has been found that belong to the Cessna 525 Citation

Crews plan to scour the lake Saturday if the weather permits. City officials won't give another update on the plane until Tuesday.

