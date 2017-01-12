Refugees journey to call Cleveland home

CLEVELAND - The war in Syria is a world away for many in Cleveland. But, for resettled refugee families in Cleveland, the war is anything but distant. In many cases, the trauma and violence from their past continues to linger during their resettlement.

For Jizwell Youssef and her sister Silivia Youssef, the journey from their hometown in Al-Hasakah to Cleveland was filled with difficulties, loss, and new hope. The family of eight went from Syria to Lebanon before coming to the United States and calling Cleveland home.

Jizwell said adjusting to her new home hasn't been easy. She works two jobs, one in a cafeteria at a local hospital and the other at a local department store. On the side, she pursues her real passion, baking. She even started Just Sweets by Jizwell Youssef.

"I left because of the war. I like it here [Cleveland], but everything is so difficult for me. I don't understand everything at work," said Jizwell.

When she talks about her life back home, her eyes light up. Back in Syria, she owned a bakery called "Chocolate One."

Refugees coming to a foreign country deal with barriers such as language, lack of work, and often stereotypes associated with refugees. The Youssef family isn't alone. In 2016, the Cleveland Catholic Charities assisted 420 refugees. The number projected for 2017 ranges between 800 to 850 refugees.

Hilary Lucas, job developer at the Cleveland Catholic Charities, said the increase in the number of refugees in Cleveland is related to events happening in other countries such as the war in Syria. Last year, the amount of Syrian refugees coming to Cleveland was around two percent, but in the past couple of months, the number is closer to 60% Syrian.

"There is a lag time of three to five years from the time of displacement to resettlement," Lucas said.

She added there is a myth about refugees coming to this country and wanting a handout, but in most cases, they want to make it here.

"Refugees want to work, and they had independent lives in their home country and are looking to achieve that in their new place living," Lucas said.

The Youssef family is one story of how refugee families are doing anything to start over in an unfamiliar place. As the family becomes assimilated to their new surroundings, they rely on the assistance of organizations, the community and the kindness of strangers.

"It was tough to leave everything behind, but we are happy to be here. We thank God for anybody who has helped us on our journey," Jizwell said.