Funeral arrangements made for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze

CLEVELAND - Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cleveland teen who was found in a vacant house on the city's East Side.

Alianna DeFreeze was reported missing Jan. 26 after she failed to attend school at E. Prep. She was last seen just before 7 a.m. exiting a Regional Transit Authority bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman.

The body of DeFreeze, 14, was found Jan. 29 in a vacant house in the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue by Cleveland police who were scouring the immediate area looking for the girl.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with aggravated murder in connection with the death of the teen. He was being held in the jail on a $3 million bond.

A wake for DeFreeze will be held Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the New Spirit Revival Center, located at 3130 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, Ohio. DeFreeze's funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Those expected to attend should wear DeFreeze's favorite color, purple.

