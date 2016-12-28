Fugitive of the Week: Thomas Park

CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Thomas Park.

Park is wanted for supervised release violations by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Northern District of Ohio and the District of Nevada.

In 1991, Park pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, felonious assault and kidnapping in Cuyahoga County. He has violated his terms of supervision in the past and as of July has violated them again.

Park is a 50-year-old white male standing at approximately 6’01” and weighs 285 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes and is believed to be hiding in the west side of Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Thomas Park, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.