Frontier airlines includes Cleveland in new service routes

CLEVELAND - Cleveland is among the ten cities across the country that will be a part of Frontier Airline's new service routes.

Starting in the spring, the new routes coming out of Cleveland are as follows:

CLEVELAND (CLE) – CHARLOTTE (CLT)

F9 1373 DEPART CLE: 7:20 p.m. ARRIVE CLT: 9 p.m.

F9 1375 DEPART CLT: 9:50 p.m. ARRIVE CLE: 11:26 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Operates: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Service start: April 21

CLEVELAND (CLE) – MINNEAPOLIS (MSP)

F9 1406 DEPART CLE: 3:20 p.m. ARRIVE MSP: 4:22 p.m.

F9 1407 DEPART MSP: 10:15 a.m. ARRIVE CLE: 1:08 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Operates: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service start: April 23

CLEVELAND (CLE) – HOUSTON (IAH)

F9 1359 DEPART CLE: 6 a.m. ARRIVE IAH: 8:13 a.m.

F9 1358 DEPART IAH: 9:05 a.m. ARRIVE CLE: 12:59 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Operates: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Service start: May 22

CLEVELAND (CLE) – SAN DIEGO (SAN)

F9 1361 DEPART CLE: 1:50 p.m. ARRIVE SAN: 3:53 p.m.

F9 1362 DEPART SAN: 4:43 p.m. ARRIVE CLE: 12:15 a.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Operates: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Service start: May 22

Frontier is offering a special introductory fare as low as $29 on these new routes.