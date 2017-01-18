Former Brook Park councilwoman still getting paid

BROOK PARK, Ohio -

A Councilwoman in Brook Park, who put in her letter of resignation after a shoplifting arrest, is still getting paid.

A Cuyahoga County Judge ordered the city of Brook Park to place Julie Ann McCormick on paid leave while she fights to get her council seat back.

McCormick was arrested in November, accused of shoplifting from two different Target stores. Her case is still pending. In December, she sent a letter of resignation via email, which the city’s law director said was “insufficient.”

Last week, councilors voted to accept her resignation, but McCormick refused to vacate her seat. She did not appear at Tuesday night's meeting.

Meanwhile her name and picture have been removed from the city’s website and council chambers.

All parties involved were ordered not to discuss the matter in public.