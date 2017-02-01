Fallen officer to be honored at Cleveland restaurants

CLEVELAND - Two Cleveland restaurants are holding fundraisers for fallen officer David Fahey. Fahey.

Fahey, 39, was killed Jan. 24 on Interstate 90 in a hit-skip during early morning rush traffic. He was setting up flares for an earlier crash.

The Titled Kilt in downtown Cleveland will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from Thursday to support the family of Fahey, according to their Facebook page.

A second fundraiser is also Tuesday at Harry Buffalo. It's $30 to get in and 100 percent of the proceeds will also go to relatives of Fahey.

Fahey was hired on July 1, 2014, and assigned to the first district. He was a Navy veteran and an avid Cleveland sports fan.