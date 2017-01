LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Police, community members, and students at St. Edward High School came together at noon to pray for Officer David Fahey.

He is the Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty on Interstate 90 westbound Tuesday morning. Fahey was putting out flares when he was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop.

"It's a void you can't fill when you lose someone that good," said Fahey's cousin Cleveland Police Officer Barry Bentley.

Fahey served in the Navy. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1995. Fahey comes from a family of police officers, military members, firefighters and EMS workers.

"He was generous, loved being with the family and always went the extra mile," added Bentley. His mother and stepfather were Cleveland police officers.

"He was always making people laugh. He was a kind, kind person," said childhood friend Lakewood police Sgt. Kevin Fischer.

"You never forget the kids in the neighborhood, especially Dave, he sticks out. He was a short guy, and I don't know how he fit such a big heart in a small body," said Fischer.

Lakewood Police Officer Dave Acklin grew up with Fahey and Fischer. He was devastated to learn that Fahey was killed. "It just brought back all those memories, it was tough," said Acklin