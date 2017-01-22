Estimated 15,000 take part in Cleveland women's march

CLEVELAND -

Cleveland Police estimated 15,000 people took part in Saturday’s women’s march through downtown. It was part of marches taking place across the country to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Congresswomen Marcia Fudge and Marcy Kaptur attended. Fudge boycotted Trump’s inauguration and urged protestors to fight against efforts to repeal healthcare reform.

“I want you to know that I represent some of the best healthcare in the world and I’m not going to let Donald Trump destroy it,” Rep. Fudge said.

Karen Brill of Bay Village told News 5 she worried her adults kids would lose their health insurance if Obamacare was repealed.

“I just want to do my small part in sending a message that there are a lot of people who don’t support what he’s proposing to do,” Brill said.

Linda Rich of Lakewood showed up over concerns about the environment.

“To try to say that there is no global warming, to put somebody heading the EPA who doesn’t believe in the scientific facts, it’s like we’ve gone back to 1953,” Rich said.

And Sandra Bishop of Cleveland said she feared racism was going mainstream.

"I think that if we really love this country, we will speak out against some of the things that are going on,” Bishop said.

Trump won Ohio by more than eight points, but Clinton narrowly carried women.