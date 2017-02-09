Educational Service Center employee on leave after alleged inappropriate conduct with Parma student

PARMA, Ohio - A female employee of the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of an inappropriate situation with a Parma Senior High School student.

The female is identified as 25-year-old Ashley B. Mason.

Mason was charged with one count of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree.

She will appear in Parma Municipal Court tomorrow morning, February 10, 2017, at 11:00 am.

According to the district, the administration was made aware of the situation on February 6 and began an investigation involving the Parma Police department and the Parma City School District Safety and Security Department.

Mason involved was an employee contracted through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County. They were removed from the building and placed on administrative leave. The Educational Service Center was also made aware of the incident.

The district also said the parent or guardian of the student was notified of the incident and the student was released to their custody.

The investigation is ongoing with the Parma Police.