Driver injured in chase and crash in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - A traffic stop in Parma Heights Tuesday morning turned into a car chase and crash that injured one driver.

Parma Heights police say 32-year-old Ruffin White III was pulled over for a traffic violation around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

White pulled over but dash camera shows him fleeing the scene after the officer spoke to him.

The chase lasted several minutes and ended when police say White crashed into another vehicle on West 130th Street, exited his car and continued to run on foot.

Police eventually apprehended him.

Parma Heights police told News 5 White already had a felony warrant out for his arrest for assault. He’s set to be arraigned Wednesday.

The 65-year-old driver who was injured in the crash was treated and released at the hospital.