Dog shot in East Cleveland has leg amputated

CLEVELAND - A Pitbull dog was found shot in the leg over the weekend.

Cleveland Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison says the dog was found Saturday afternoon on the block of 12200 Gibson Ave.

As a result of the gunshot wound shattering the bone, the dog's hind leg has to be amputated. The dog has been given the name of Gibson and is currently recovering in a rescue foster care.

The incident is under investigation to find the person who shot the dog.